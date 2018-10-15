​RIBA Charles Jencks Award 2018 - Alejandro Aravena

The RIBA Charles Jencks Award is given to an individual or practice that has recently made a major contribution internationally to both the theory and practice of architecture. This year's winner, Alejandro Aravena will deliver the 2018 RIBA Jencks Award lecture at the RIBA on Monday 15 October. The event will be chaired by Charles Jencks and will include the award presentation as well as a Q&A with Alejandro following the lecture.

Chair of the RIBA Charles Jencks Award judging panel and RIBA Director of Education, David Gloster, said:

Alejandro Aravena combines a shrewd social commitment with compelling formal expression. He has recalibrated building typologies across the architectural landscape, and made the world acknowledge the global south.

This versatility is not glib, and never at the expense of an architecture which demonstrates elegance and social purpose, qualities rarely combined in a single individual. Critically, Aravena’s encouragement for architects to reach beyond their traditional remit and investigate the concealed environments of conflict zones and the favela, housing shortage, migration, and environmental disasters invites the development of new modes of practise and helps define a socially and formally relevant architecture for the 21st century.

About the winner

Alejandro Aravena graduated as an architect from Catholic University of Chile in 1992, continuing his studies at IUAV in Venice. After establishing his own practice, Alejandro went on to teach at Harvard University, where he founded the “Do Tank” ELEMENTAL with Andrés Iacobelli. Led by Alejandro, alongside Gonzalo Arteaga, Juan Cerda, Victor Oddó and Diego Torres, the practice, based in Chile, works globally, on projects of public interest and social impact, including housing, public space, infrastructure and transportation.

In 2010 Alejandro was granted membership as an International Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects. In 2015, he was announced as Director of the 15th International Architecture Exhibition at the Venice Biennale. Alejandro then went on to be awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2016.

