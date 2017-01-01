RIBA International and Honorary Fellows

The RIBA has throughout its history honoured men and women who have made a major contribution to the world of design and architecture.

Any architect outside the United Kingdom who is not a UK citizen, and who has a demonstrable interest in the objectives of the RIBA and exhibits distinction and a breadth of contribution to architecture, may be elected an International Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

The lifetime honour, conferred annually, allows recipients to use the suffix Int FRIBA.

Prior to 2006, these were Elected Honorary Fellows. In 2006, with the creation of the new honour, all architect Honorary Fellows, including non-UK surviving Royal Gold Medallists, were made RIBA International Fellows.

2019 International Fellows

The 2019 International Fellows come from four different countries. Their work represents not only the spirit of their homelands but also transcends it to become truly international in its reference and influence.

