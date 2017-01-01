The 2018 RIBA International Prize will be awarded to a building which exemplifies design excellence, architectural ambition and delivers meaningful social impact. The RIBA International Prize winner and RIBA Awards for International Excellence winners will be selected from the RIBA International List 2018 – a selection of the world’s best new buildings compiled from the entries to the awards.

The prize is open to any qualified architect in the world, for a building of any size, type or budget and will be adjudicated by a stellar Grand Jury led by Elizabeth Diller, partner of acclaimed US firm, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and includes Joshua Bolchover, co-founder of Rural Urban Framework, and acclaimed choreographer Wayne McGregor CBE who will bring his passion and unique perspective on architecture to the Prize.

In 2016, the inaugural RIBA International Prize was awarded to Grafton Architects for their outstanding university building, UTEC (Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología) in Lima, Peru.

The prize brings international attention to the most inspirational and significant new buildings created across the globe but also to a range of the industry's leading talents, and the visionary clients that have commissioned these buildings.