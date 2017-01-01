Use of cookies
RIBA International Prize

Awarded to the most transformative building which demonstrates visionary, innovative thinking, excellence of execution, and makes a distinct contribution to its users and physical context.

The 2018 RIBA International Prize will be awarded to a building which exemplifies design excellence, architectural ambition and delivers meaningful social impact. The RIBA International Prize winner and RIBA Awards for International Excellence winners will be selected from the RIBA International List 2018 – a selection of the world’s best new buildings compiled from the entries to the awards.

The prize is open to any qualified architect in the world, for a building of any size, type or budget and will be adjudicated by a stellar Grand Jury led by Elizabeth Diller, partner of acclaimed US firm, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and includes Joshua Bolchover, co-founder of Rural Urban Framework, and acclaimed choreographer Wayne McGregor CBE who will bring his passion and unique perspective on architecture to the Prize.

In 2016, the inaugural RIBA International Prize was awarded to Grafton Architects for their outstanding university building, UTEC (Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología) in Lima, Peru.

The prize brings international attention to the most inspirational and significant new buildings created across the globe but also to a range of the industry's leading talents, and the visionary clients that have commissioned these buildings.

RIBA Awards for International Excellence 2018 winners

Twenty new buildings in 16 countries ranging from large urban infrastructure schemes to private homes; cultural destinations to civic spaces; educational buildings to places of worship have received a RIBA Award for International Excellence
Audain Art Museum

by Patkau Architects for Audain Art Museum

BBVA Bancomer Tower

by LegoRogers for Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer

Buendner Kunstmuseum - Simon Menges

by Barozzi Veiga for Hochbauamt Kanton Graubuenden

Captain Kelly

by John Wardle Architects for private client

Central European University - Tam Bujnovszky

by O'Donnell + Tuomey for Central European University

Children Village

by Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero for Fundação Bradesco

Lanka Learning Centre

by feat.collective for S.T.E.P.S eV. - Germany & PHP foundation - Sri Lanka

M4 Metro Line Budapest

by FŐMTERV-PALATIUM-UVATERV for Budapest Transport Ltd, DBR Metro Project Directorate

Mount Herzl Memorial Hall - Amit Geron

by Kimmel Eshkolot Architects in collaboration with Kalush Chechick Architects for Ministry of Defence - Families and Commemoration Department

Musee d

by Stanton Williams for Ville de Nantes and Nantes Metropole

Museum Voorlinder - Christian Richters

by Kraaijvanger Architects for Museum Voorlinden

Sancaklar Mosque - Cemal Emden

by Emre Arolat Architecture for Sancaklar Foundation

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre

by Renzo Piano Building Workshop & Betaplan for Stavros Niarchos Foundation

Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya

by Palinda Kannangara Architects for Palinda Kannangara Architects

Tatsumi Apartment House - Makoto Yhoshida

by Hiroyuki Ito Architects for Hiroko Abe

Ancient Church of Vilanova de la Barca

by AleaOlea architecture & landscape for Secretaria d'habitatge i Millora Urbana, Generalitat de Catalunya

Toho Gakuen School - Harunori Noda

by NIKKEN SEKKEI for Toho Gakuen School of Music

University of Amsterdam - Tim Soar

by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris for Universiteit van Amsterdam

Vertical Forest

by Boeri Studio for Hines Italia SGR

Xiao Jing University - Nigel Young

by Foster + Partners for China Resources Land

RIBA International Emerging Architect 2018

Gustavo Utrabo and Pedro Duschenes, founders of Brazilian architecture firm Aleph Zero, are the recipients of the RIBA International Emerging Architect 2018 for their project the Children Village in Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil, designed with Rosenbaum.

The Children Village

The Grand Jury

Judges of the RIBA International Prize 2018 

  • Elizabeth Diller, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Chair of the Grand Jury
  • Joshua Bolchover, Co-Founding Director of Rural Urban Framework 
  • Wayne McGregor CBE, Choreographer and Lay Juror 

Two more jury members will be announced soon.

RIBA International List 2018

A new biennial selection of the world’s best new buildings.

 

 

A closer look at the RIBA International List

The RIBA International List 2018 - A Closer Look: Education Projects

Take a closer look at the nine education projects on the 2018 RIBA International list. From a post disaster school in Thailand to a university campus masterplan, these projects all impressed the RIBA International Prize jury enough to make it onto the international list of projects to look out for in 2018.

The RIBA International List 2018 - A Closer Look: Residential and Hotel Projects

Take a closer look at the nine hotel and housing projects on the 2018 RIBA International list. From new social housing in Lisbon to verdant, high-rise residential blocks in Milan and Wabern, these projects all impressed the RIBA International Prize jury enough to make it onto the international list of projects to look out for in 2018.

The RIBA International List 2018 - A closer look: Houses

RIBA Awards Group member John Pardey reflects on the six private house projects on the 2018 RIBA International List, and talks about what made them stand out to the RIBA International Prize judges as buildings to watch out for in 2018.
The RIBA International List 2018 - A closer look: Sacred buildings

Take a closer look at four sacred buildings on the 2018 RIBA International List, which span three different continents and offer new spaces for worship
The RIBA International List 2018 - A closer look: Offices

Take a closer look at the ten office projects on the 2018 RIBA International list, which reveal a range of global trends in workplace design. Collaboration, wellbeing and new technologies are common themes for the judges' selection of office projects, which span Australia, China, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands and Portugal.

The RIBA International List 2018 - A Closer Look: Civic and Infrastructure projects

Take a closer look at eight civic and infrastructure projects on the 2018 RIBA International list. From a maritime terminal in Italy, to a national library in Saudi Arabia, these buildings around the world impressed the judges enough to make it onto our list of projects to watch out for as the RIBA International Prize shortlist and winners are announced later this year.

Media partners

RIBA International Prize media partners

CNN Style | International News Partner
We are delighted to be partnering again with CNN Style for the International Prize. Their truly international reach and broad public audience elevates the promotion of this Prize, the projects chosen and the architects behind them, to audiences all round the world.

Dezeen | Professional Partner
This year we are working with Dezeen, as our professional partner, bringing their critical eye and pioneering editorial voice in the architecture and design community to bear on this prestigious award.

Wallpaper* | Lifestyle Partner
We are pleased to be working again with Wallpaper* as our lifestyle partner, having worked with Wallpaper* in 2016* to host a panel discussion at the Venice Biennale and to explore the intersection between architecture and design - Wallpaper* offer a creative take and personal insight on the human face of the industry and help us to convey the role buildings have to play in everyday life.

BA High Life | Travel Media Partner
We’re excited to welcome BA High Life as our travel media partner; as a truly global award we look forward to working with this prestigious title to explore the concerns and exciting opportunities which international travel affords the architecture industry - bringing global expertise to address local challenges and enabling architects worldwide to share ideas and make real change to the face of the built environment.

Partnerships

Union Internationale des Architectes logoAssociation of European Architects logo

The RIBA International Prize is in association with the Union Internationale des Architectes (UIA) and in collaboration with Architects' Council of Europe (ACE), and our counterpart organisations around the globe.

About the RIBA International Prize

The RIBA International Prize was three years in the making. We used to award the RIBA Lubetkin Prize, which was open to RIBA members building outside the European Union. Winners told us it was one of those nice-to-win prizes, but felt it didn't compare to the prestigious Stirling Prize and the Pritzker, due to the relatively small field of competition. That is why we set up the RIBA International Prize, open to all qualified architects anywhere in the world.

As with all RIBA Awards, the judging will be formidably rigorous. The RIBA's governing body for awards, the Awards Group (comprising architects and non-architects), spend a week viewing all the materials from several hundred entries. 

In 2016 they selected 30 schemes from around the world to be visited by an Awards Group member and an architect from the region local to the building. The Group then chose 21 RIBA Awards for International Excellence including the winner of the RIBA International Emerging Architect.

