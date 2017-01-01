Established in 1998 in memory of Stephen Lawrence, who aspired to be an architect, the Stephen Lawrence Prize is now in its twentieth year and rewards the best examples of projects with a construction budget of less than £1 million.
by Studio Weave for Belvue School , winning RIBA London Award 2018
by Arboreal Architecture for Stairway to Heaven Memorial Trust , winning RIBA London Award 2018, RIBA National Award 2018
by AY Architects for Private Client, winning RIBA London Award 2018
by Blee Halligan for Five Acre Barn, winning RIBA East Award 2018, RIBA East Small Project of the Year Award 2018, RIBA National Award 2018
by Tonkin Liu for private client, winning RIBA Yorkshire Award 2018 and RIBA Yorkshire Small Project of the Year Award 2018, RIBA National Award 2018
by 31/44 Architects for Arrant Land, winning RIBA London Award 2018
by SKArchitects for HARP, winning RIBA East Award 2018, RIBA East Client of the Year Award 2018
by Mole Architects and Rebecca Granger Architects for private client
by Tsuruta Architects for Private Client, London
by Níall McLaughlin Architects for Private Client, Hampshire
by Denizen Works for Private Client, Isle of Tiree
2013 - Montpelier Community Nursery, London by AY Architects
2012 - King’s Grove, London by Duggan Morris Architects
2011 - St Patrick’s School Library and Music Room, London by Coffey Architects
2010 - Artists’ House, London by Gumuchdjian Architects
2009 - El Ray, Dungeness by Simon Conder Associates
2008 - The Sackler Crossing, London by John Pawson
2007 - Wooda Auditorium, Cornwall by David Sheppard Architects
2006 - Wrap House, London by Alison Brooks Architects
2005 - House, Clonakilty, by Níall McLaughlin Architects
2004 - Vista, Dungeness by Simon Conder Associates
2003 - Think Tank, Skibbereen by Gumuchdjian Architects
2002 - Westborough Cardboard Building, Westcliff-on-Sea by Cottrell & Vermeulen
2001 - Hatherley Studio, Winchester by Richard Rose-Casemore
2000 - Kielder Belvedere, Northumberland by Softroom
1999 - Roche Court Sculpture Gallery, Wiltshire by Munkenbeck + Marshall
1998 - Terrasson, France by Ian Ritchie Architects