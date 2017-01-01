Use of cookies
Stephen Lawrence Prize 2018

The Stephen Lawrence Prize rewards the best projects with a construction budget of less than £1 million

 Established in 1998 in memory of Stephen Lawrence, who aspired to be an architect, the Stephen Lawrence Prize is now in its twentieth year and rewards the best examples of projects with a construction budget of less than £1 million.

Stephen Lawrence Prize 2018 shortlist

Belvue School Woodland Classrooms

by Studio Weave for Belvue School , winning RIBA London Award 2018

Bethnal green Memorial

by Arboreal Architecture for Stairway to Heaven Memorial Trust , winning RIBA London Award 2018, RIBA National Award 2018

Dartmouth Park House

by AY Architects for Private Client, winning RIBA London Award 2018

​Five Acre Barn

by Blee Halligan for Five Acre Barn, winning RIBA East Award 2018, RIBA East Small Project of the Year Award 2018, RIBA National Award 2018

​Old Shed New House

by Tonkin Liu for private client, winning RIBA Yorkshire Award 2018 and RIBA Yorkshire Small Project of the Year Award 2018, RIBA National Award 2018

Red House

by 31/44 Architects for Arrant Land, winning RIBA London Award 2018

​White Heather House

by SKArchitects for HARP, winning RIBA East Award 2018, RIBA East Client of the Year Award 2018

RIBA Stirling Prize awards event

Attend the Stirling Prize awards event on 10 October to find out first who wins RIBA Client of the Year, the Stephen Lawrence Prize and the RIBA Stirling Prize

Book tickets

Recent Stephen Lawrence Prizes

View the shortlist and winners of recent Stephen Lawrence Prizes
The-House-Boat-by-Rory-Gardiner

2017 - The Houseboat

by Mole Architects and Rebecca Granger Architects for private client

house of trace by tim crocker

2016 - House of Trace

by Tsuruta Architects for Private Client, London

fishing hut niall mclaughlin architects

2015 - Fishing Hut

by Níall McLaughlin Architects for Private Client, Hampshire

house no 7

2014 - House No 7

by Denizen Works for Private Client, Isle of Tiree

2013 - Montpelier Community Nursery, London by AY Architects

2012 - King’s Grove, London by Duggan Morris Architects

2011 - St Patrick’s School Library and Music Room, London by Coffey Architects

2010 - Artists’ House, London by Gumuchdjian Architects

2009 - El Ray, Dungeness by Simon Conder Associates

2008 - The Sackler Crossing, London by John Pawson

2007 - Wooda Auditorium, Cornwall by David Sheppard Architects

2006 - Wrap House, London by Alison Brooks Architects

2005 - House, Clonakilty, by Níall McLaughlin Architects

2004 - Vista, Dungeness by Simon Conder Associates

2003 - Think Tank, Skibbereen by Gumuchdjian Architects

2002 - Westborough Cardboard Building, Westcliff-on-Sea by Cottrell & Vermeulen

2001 - Hatherley Studio, Winchester by Richard Rose-Casemore

2000 - Kielder Belvedere, Northumberland by Softroom

1999 - Roche Court Sculpture Gallery, Wiltshire by Munkenbeck + Marshall

1998 - Terrasson, France by Ian Ritchie Architects

